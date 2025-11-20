Woman climbs water tank in protest against SI in Telangana

MAHBUBABAD: A woman climbed a water tank, threatening suicide, in Thorrur on Wednesday, alleging harassment and negligence by the local sub-inspector in resolving a land dispute between her husband and in-laws.

The woman, M Yakantha of Ambedkar Nagar, displayed a placard that read: ‘Take action against SI Upender and do justice to us, or else we will die’. She alleged that SI G Upender favoured her in-laws and oversaw a land settlement on stamp paper without her knowledge. She said she had been pursuing the matter for two months with no response.

On learning of the protest, Palakurthy MLA Mamidala Yashaswini Reddy spoke to Yakantha over the phone and assured her of action, following which she climbed down.

Yakantha later said she had lodged a complaint on September 30, alleging that her husband’s brothers, Yakaiah and Ravi Kumar, received 22 guntas of land after the SI allegedly took a bribe. Despite her husband Prasad approaching the SI on October 6, no action was taken.

SP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan said an enquiry would be conducted and action taken based on facts.