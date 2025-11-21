Birthday wishes pour in for Ramaiah @100

HYDERABAD: Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, respectively, extended their wishes to noted educationist Chukka Ramaiah on his 100th birthday on Thursday, greeting him on X.

In Hyderabad, several political leaders and educationists visited Ramaiah’s residence to celebrate the milestone.

Among those who called on the former MLC were BRS working president K T Rama Rao, former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy and others.

On the occasion, two books — Sadhakulu-Bodhakulu and Rendava Patham — penned by Chukka Ramaiah were released.

Rama Rao noted that thousands of students from the Telugu states had gone on to crack the IIT entrance and build successful careers around the world, crediting Ramaiah’s coaching for their success.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar added that the state government was implementing several of Ramaiah’s ideas in the education sector.