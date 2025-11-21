First phase of Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana likely on December 11

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) is likely to issue a notification next week, for conduct of ordinary elections to the gram panchayats (sarpanches) in three phases.

According to sources, the poll schedule is likely to be issued either on November 26 or 27.

The first phase of polling will most likely be on December 11, second phase on December 14 and third phase on December 17. The TSEC wants to complete the polling process by December 20, they said.

On Wednesday, the SEC had issued a notification directing all DPOs to examine the electoral rolls and to rectify mis-mappings, if any, and rearrange and republish the photo electoral rolls of the gram panchayats.

The scheduled stages of preparing the electoral rolls of gram panchayats are as follows. The receipt and examination of individual applications from voters, along with suo motu rectification of mis-mapping of GPs or wards without altering their addresses in the final GP, ward and PS-wise voter lists, will be completed by November 20.

The disposal of requests and objections by the concerned DPOs is scheduled for November 22. The final republication of photo electoral rolls will take place on November 23. On the same day, polling stations will be republished after incorporating the updated voter strength.