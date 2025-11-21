'Height of political vendetta' by Telangana CM Revanth, Congress, alleges former minister Harish

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the Governor giving his nod to prosecute BRS working president KT Rama Rao in Formula E race case, former minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that it was the “height of political vendetta” against the former by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his government.

It’s outrageous that Revanth Reddy, while holding a constitutional position, is trying to suppress questioning voices, he alleged.

Stating that Formula E race was conducted with complete transparency, the BRS MLA alleged that the Congress government has been nitpicking for the past two years.

“Revanth Reddy is targeting KTR, who enhanced Hyderabad’s brand image, by foisting false cases, with the sole aim of harassing him,” he claimed.

“It’s undemocratic to derive sadistic pleasure by filing false cases against KTR, who has been consistently exposing the failures of the government,” he added.

Harish Rao said that people were observing the petty political drama being enacted for electoral gains ahead of the local body elections. “KTR and BRS leaders won’t be demoralised by such false cases. The BRS stands firmly behind KTR. We will confront Revanth Reddy’s malicious approach legally,” he said.

Meanwhile, BRS MP KR Suresh Reddy said that ACB has nothing to do with Formula E Race case. He recalled that Rama Rao cooperated with the investigation agencies. He said that the state received `700 crore investments due to the Formula E event.

Former minister Gangula Kamalakar alleged that the Congress and BJP colluded to defame the BRS.