Hyderabad man trying to stop theft stabbed in Australia, four teens held

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old Hyderabad youth was critically injured when he tried to stop four teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, from committing a theft at a convenience store in southwest Sydney, Australia.

The victim, Saif Mohammed Shah, is currently in critical condition, while four teenagers — three boys aged 13, 14 and 16, and the girl — have been arrested. According to the NSW police, emergency services were called to the store on Burwood Road, Burwood, around 2 am on Thursday following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers attached to the Burwood Police Area Command were informed that several teenagers had entered the shop and allegedly attempted to steal items. When a staff member intervened, he was allegedly stabbed by one of the boys.

Around 8 am, officers from the Blacktown Police Area Command arrested the teenagers at Blacktown Railway Station. They were all charged with robbery and engaging in criminal activity.

The accused were refused bail to appear before a children’s court on Friday. Police said inquiries into the incident are going on.