Hyderabad’s NorthEast Fest has a line-up culture buffs can’t skip

HYDERABAD: A fresh cultural current swept into Hyderabad on Thursday, bringing with it the colours, voices and traditions of the Northeast. What opened as a formal inauguration soon evolved into a vibrant, free-flowing celebration of two regions eager to learn from one another, collaborate and create something enduring together.

The three-day celebration, titled, Telangana-North East Connect, organised by the state government in partnership with Raj Bhavan and the Ministry for the Development of the Northeastern Region, opened with a vision rooted in connection — to create a shared space for cultural, technological and economic exchange between Telangana and Assam, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

More than a showcase of heritage, the festival is aimed at championing unity in diversity and promoting collaborative development.

Its scale matched its ambition. Nearly 2,000 visitors are expected each day, and around 40 eminent personalities, including Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardees, Sahitya Akademi recipients, National Film Award winners and Arjuna Awardees are slated to participate. Sports found a place in the schedule as well, with badminton and table tennis tournaments planned for Friday at the Gachibowli Stadium.