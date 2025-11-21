Man sentenced to death for killing wife, two kids in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A court in Vikarabad on Thursday sentenced 32-year-old Guru Praveen Kumar to death after convicting him for the murder of his wife and two children in August 2019 over family disputes.

Praveen, the second husband of Chandini and stepfather to her son Ayaan, is also the father of Krissi Angela. The family lived in Issakhanbagh Colony, Vikarabad. Chandini worked as a private school teacher at Swami Vivekananda Gurukul School in Dhannaram, while Praveen was employed in Vikarabad.

The court heard that Praveen had repeatedly suspected Chandini’s character and asked her to stop certain activities. On the night of August 4, 2019, following an argument, he attacked Chandini and Ayaan with an iron rod while they slept, killing them, and later strangled his daughter Krissi Angela.

Praveen surrendered to Vikarabad Police at 2.20 am on August 5, confessing to the murders.

The court sentenced him to death by hanging, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, and in default of payment, he will serve six months of rigorous imprisonment.