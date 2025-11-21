Not acting with political malice, law will take its own course: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday asserted that the Congress government does not engage in vendetta politics, emphasising that the law will take its own course in cases related to alleged misuse of public funds.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud stated that if the government was driven by political revenge, former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao as well as Kalvakuntla Kavitha would have already been in jail.

“We are not acting with political malice. Whoever has misused public money will face consequences in accordance with the law,” he said.

The Congress leader specifically questioned the alleged transfer of crores in public funds to a private company by Rama Rao and demanded accountability for the action.

He also dismissed allegations of a secret understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, arguing that if such a pact existed, the Governor’s permission for a CBI probe would have been granted six months ago.

Links Governor’s nod to politics

Mahesh Goud confirmed that any investigation would proceed strictly as per legal protocols. Linking the timing of the Governor’s consent to politics, he claimed the decision came only after the BJP’s “ignominious defeat” in the recent Jubilee Hills byelection.