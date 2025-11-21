Not acting with political malice, law will take its own course: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday asserted that the Congress government does not engage in vendetta politics, emphasising that the law will take its own course in cases related to alleged misuse of public funds.
Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh Goud stated that if the government was driven by political revenge, former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao as well as Kalvakuntla Kavitha would have already been in jail.
“We are not acting with political malice. Whoever has misused public money will face consequences in accordance with the law,” he said.
The Congress leader specifically questioned the alleged transfer of crores in public funds to a private company by Rama Rao and demanded accountability for the action.
He also dismissed allegations of a secret understanding between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, arguing that if such a pact existed, the Governor’s permission for a CBI probe would have been granted six months ago.
Links Governor’s nod to politics
Mahesh Goud confirmed that any investigation would proceed strictly as per legal protocols. Linking the timing of the Governor’s consent to politics, he claimed the decision came only after the BJP’s “ignominious defeat” in the recent Jubilee Hills byelection.
On the issue of BC reservation in the upcoming local body elections, the TPCC chief reiterated the Congress’ commitment to implementing 42% quota.
He expressed his personal preference to hold elections only after the reservation is legally secured. However, should the courts issue a contrary directive, the party is prepared to contest with a firm commitment to enacting the reservation.
He accused the BJP-led Union government of obstructing the implementation by refusing to include the proposal in the Constitution’s Ninth Schedule, which would offer it greater legal protection.
He also criticised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, alleging they lack a proper understanding of constitutional provisions.
He challenged them to explain the delay in the Governor’s permission and the lack of progress in the CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram “scam”, despite BJP leaders alleging corruption involving “lakhs of crores”.