Seven booked for illegal adoption of two infants in Telangana

NALGONDA: Wadapalli police on Wednesday booked seven individuals in two separate cases for allegedly being involved in the illegal adoption of two infants in Damaracharla and Miryalaguda.

In the first incident, police registered a case against Vankudothu Seva and his wife, Bujji of Manthanda in Damaracharla mandal, for illegally adopting a baby girl. A case was also filed against Deepavath Srinivas and his wife Srivani of Munugothu Thanda, who allegedly gave the baby for adoption on November 2 near Uma General Hospital in Miryalaguda.

In the second incident, involving the illegal adoption of a baby boy on September 3, police booked Lavuri Sanjeeva and his wife, Urmila of Manthanda, who received the infant, and Radha of Yadagarapalli in Miryalaguda mandal, who allegedly gave the baby for adoption near Veena Hospital in Miryalaguda.

Wadapalli police said investigations are underway into both cases. District Integrated Child Development Services project director K Krishnaveni told TNIE that both infants were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and have since been shifted to Shishu Gruha in Nalgonda.