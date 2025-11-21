Telangana BJP chief condemns TPCC president's allegations against Operation Kagar

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Thursday condemned the allegations levelled by TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud against the Union government’s ongoing Operation Kagar against Maoists.

In a press statement issued here, he described the Congress leader’s comments as “irresponsible”.

“The remarks of Mahesh Kumar Goud alleging that the Union government was vindictively killing Maoists in the name of Operation Kagar are irresponsible in nature. These comments are aimed at misleading the public,” he said.

Ramchander demanded that the TPCC chief apologise to the families of the innocent people, police and public representatives who lost their lives in Maoist attacks.

“There were numerous families in Telangana whose lives have been ruined by Naxal attacks and violence. Maoists have killed leaders like former speaker Sripad Rao, Chittem Narsi Reddy and Ragya Naik,” he said.

“It is shameful on the part of the Congress leader to say that Naxals have fought for the sake of poor. It’s a reprehensible statement,” he added.

Asserting that the Centre’s aim is to provide protection to the people from Maoist violence, he said: “It is neither elimination nor revenge as being claimed by the TPCC chief. It’s a constitutional responsibility of the government to provide protection to the people,” he concluded.