Telangana CM exerted pressure on Governor to withhold nod to prosecute KTR: MoS Bandi

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government clarify their stand in the wake of the Governor granting permission to prosecute BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao in the Formula E race case.

Addressing a news conference at the BJP state office here, he alleged that Revanth had exerted pressure on the Governor to withhold permission for Rama Rao’s prosecution. He further claimed that a “secret understanding” existed between former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Revanth, alleging that the state was being run under their “joint diktat”.

Sanjay accused the chief minister of shifting the blame to the Centre to shield the BRS leader from potential legal action. He recalled that Revanth Reddy, during the Assembly election campaign, had vowed to seize KCR’s assets and send him to jail. “If the chief minister was serious about those statements, why has KCR not been arrested so far?” he asked.

Responding to a question on film director SS Rajamouli’s recent remarks on Lord Hanuman, Sanjay said that he prayed to God to “show mercy and guide the filmmaker towards stronger faith”. He wished Rajamouli a long life, good health and continued success in his career with divine blessings.