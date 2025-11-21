Telangana CM Revanth asks Centre to emulate state’s superfine rice scheme

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday suggested that the Centre introduce Telangana’s flagship scheme that distributes superfine rice through public distribution system (PDS) across the country.

The chief minister made this suggestion when he met Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi along with Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary to Civil Supplies Stephen Ravindra and other officials.

The chief minister briefed the Union minister about the successful implementation of the superfine rice distribution scheme and its positive impact on the lives of poor people in Telangana.

Explaining the official mechanism developed for the distribution of fine rice through the ration shops, he said that fine rice supply reduced recycling of PDS rice and also stabilised the prices in the open market. The scheme also achieved desired goals, especially distribution of nutritious and quality rice to the poor, he added.

In response, the Union minister said that a decision will be taken on this issue after a thorough study. During the meeting, Revanth also requested Joshi to clear pending dues, increase paddy procurement targets for Telangana.