Telangana Dy CM says farm loan waiver of Rs 21,000 crore provided relief to 22 lakh families

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said the state government was moving forward with its commitment to ensuring the welfare of farmers.

Stating that the procurement system has been expanded and made transparent, and with Rythu Bharosa, farmers are receiving timely support directly, he said the government has implemented one of the largest loan waivers in the country, providing relief of Rs 21,000 crore to nearly 22 lakh families.

The deputy chief minister presided over the first NABARD Earth Summit held at the HICC here.

Addressing the gathering, he said: “Our government stands with farmers not only during crises but in their everyday journey of progress.”

Regarding rural digital highways, he said that through T-Fiber, more than 43,000 km of digital backbone is connecting almost every gram panchayat. “This is not just broadband. This is digital dignity,” he said.

Vikramarka also said that it is enabling telemedicine, remote education, e-commerce and modern agriculture. In rural finance and fintech, Telangana is integrating digital credit, mobile payments and traceability from farm to market, he added.