Telangana HC threatens to put brakes on HYDRAA demolitions if proper procedure is flouted

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday warned HYDRAA that all its activities — except those related to water bodies and nalas — may be halted if it continues to operate without proper procedure.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy made the remarks while hearing a petition filed by Sandhya Group, which challenged the demolition of its structures at FCI Layout, Gachibowli, on November 17. The judge questioned HYDRAA’s transparency and lack of clear procedures.

“Please formalise your actions, otherwise it will be difficult. I’ll have to stall all actions of HYDRAA except for water bodies and nalas, because nobody knows what you are doing,” the judge said.

As an interim order, the court directed HYDRAA and the Sandhya Group not to enter the disputed layout for 15 days. Individual plot owners may access their plots.

Additional Advocate General Mohd Imran Khan, appearing for HYDRAA, said the demolition began after issuing several notices and was limited to clearing road encroachments.

The judge questioned the early-morning timing and said the notices lacked clarity on road details, boundaries and measurements.