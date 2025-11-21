'We respect Maoists, they sacrifice lives for poor,' says Telangana Congress chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: Condemning what he described as “fake encounters” of Maoists, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said, “We respect Ganapathi, Hidma and others as leaders. They sacrifice their lives for the sake of common people.”

The state Congress chief was speaking at a round-table conference organised at the CPI state headquarters, opposing Operation Kagar and “fake encounters” of Maoists.

Mahesh Goud, however, made it clear that “they oppose violence by both sides”.

The TPCC chief alleged that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has chosen an “elimination process”.

“I myself am a victim of Naxalites. The Congress will never support violence. When we speak against Operation Kagar, the BJP brands us traitors and anti-nationals,” he said.

“Though some Maoists are stating that they will join the mainstream, the BJP government is killing them,” he claimed.

He also alleged that the Union government was trying to hand over mineral wealth in the forests to corporates.

Accusing the BJP of conspiring to eliminate the parties with Left ideology by bringing religion to the forefront, he said that there was a need for all parties to unite and fight against the saffron party.

MLC M Kodandaram, former MLA J Ranga Reddy, Professor Haragopal, singer Vimalakka and others also attended the conference.