ASI submits biennial report on Ramappa Temple’s upkeep to UNESCO

MULUGU: The Archaeological Survey of India (Telangana state wing) has submitted its biennial report on the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple, in Palampet village, Mulugu district, detailing its maintenance and ongoing development.

This architectural marvel, which earned India its 39th UNESCO World Heritage site, is included in the ASI’s biannual report, prepared for its New Delhi office and will be forwarded to UNESCO as part of the periodic updates required for all recognised heritage sites.

Speaking to TNIE, ASI superintendent N Nikhil Das said, “UNESCO wants to know the picture of the heritage sites every two years; as per their requirement, the Ramappa Temple maintenance and present condition, surrounding area structures within the premises, and ongoing developmental works are to their notice.”

He added that the ongoing renovation work at Kameshwara Temple was also included in the report. In line with UNESCO’s directives, a detailed videography of the temple’s structural features is submitted both in print and digital formats, following a strict timeline.