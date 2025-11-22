ASI submits biennial report on Ramappa Temple’s upkeep to UNESCO

MULUGU: The Archaeological Survey of India (Telangana state wing) has submitted its biennial report on the Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, popularly known as Ramappa Temple, in Palampet village, Mulugu district, detailing its maintenance and ongoing development.
This architectural marvel, which earned India its 39th UNESCO World Heritage site, is included in the ASI’s biannual report, prepared for its New Delhi office and will be forwarded to UNESCO as part of the periodic updates required for all recognised heritage sites.
Speaking to TNIE, ASI superintendent N Nikhil Das said, “UNESCO wants to know the picture of the heritage sites every two years; as per their requirement, the Ramappa Temple maintenance and present condition, surrounding area structures within the premises, and ongoing developmental works are to their notice.”
He added that the ongoing renovation work at Kameshwara Temple was also included in the report. In line with UNESCO’s directives, a detailed videography of the temple’s structural features is submitted both in print and digital formats, following a strict timeline.
“The Golla Gudi within Ramappa Temple premises is another monument set for recognition by the ASI. Officials have taken all measures to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for its protection”, Nikhil Das added.
The Ramappa Temple, a Lord Shiva shrine, was commissioned by Recharla Rudra, a commander of the Kakatiya dynasty, under the patronage of ruler Ganapathi Deva. Built following the Kakatiya principle of triple T—Temple, Town, Tank—it took nearly 40 years for sculptor Ramappa and his team to complete the temple, where Lord Sri Ramalingeswara is worshipped.
Constructed in 1213 AD, the temple is a stunning example of architectural brilliance, set against a panoramic backdrop of natural beauty. Its marvels include a stone-carved flute at the sanctum entrance that produces real musical notes when struck, gopuram bricks that float on water, sun-reflecting roof pillars, and intricately carved columns depicting the four epics, with remarkable detail.