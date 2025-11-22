BRS leader Harish Rao alleges corruption, farmer distress in Bhu Bharati system

HYDERABAD: BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Friday asked whether the Bhu Bharati system had turned into a “land trap” marked by corruption, irregularities and extortion.

In a statement, Harish Rao said the Union government’s revenue reforms were a “farce”, stating: “Has Bhu Bharati become Bhu Harathi? Is it now a ritual blessing for Congress leaders and real estate brokers?”

The former minister referred to recent suicide attempts by farmers over registration delays and accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of failing the farming community.

He cited the protest by two brothers in Nennela mandal of Mancherial district and another suicide attempt outside the Nagarkurnool MLA camp office, both linked to pending registrations. Harish recalled Revanth’s campaign assurance that farmers’ land rights would be protected “100%” and asked whether these incidents were not visible to the government.

He said Congress leaders had criticised “Dharani” and introduced Bhu Bharati, but the system had not resolved land issues. He alleged that Sada Bainama applications remained pending and that thousands of files were stuck in the offices of tahsildars, RDOs and collectors. He also sought clarity on the status of the Bhu Bharati portal.

Harish claimed that more than 700 farmers had died in the last two years due to what he called anti-farmer policies.