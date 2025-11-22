Justice league | Telangana HC says new PG medical quota not applicable to 2025-26 admissions

New PG medical quota not applicable to 2025-26 admissions: HC

The Telangana High Court on Friday held that the state government’s recent amendment, reserving 85% of seats for local candidates and limiting the all-India quota to 15% for admissions to PG Medical Courses under the management quota in private, unaided minority and non-minority colleges, shall not apply to the 2025-26 admission process.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin observed that the amendment, notified on November 3, was introduced after the PG admission process had commenced in October. “We are of the prima facie view that the amendment amounts to changing the rules of the game after the admission process has begun,” the bench remarked.

The court, while refraining from commenting on other grounds of challenge at this stage, directed the state government and the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to file their counter affidavits within four weeks. Petitioners may file their replies two weeks thereafter. The matter has been adjourned to January 19, 2026.