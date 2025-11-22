KTR seeing through the prism of corrupt BRS regime: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Issuing a strong rebuttal to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s allegations of a land scam worth Rs 4 lakh crore to Rs 5 lakh crore, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babusaid that the former was relying solely on a vicious campaign, even after the same strategy failed in the Jubilee Hills byelection. He said KTR was viewing the developments through the prism of the BRS’s decade-long corruption and misgovernance.

He explained that the Directorate of Industries is implementing the process of granting freehold rights to leaseholders of land in three industrial estates — Azamabad, CIE Balanagar and MIE Hafeezpet — and added that only those possessing ownership rights are eligible to apply for conversion.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Sridhar Babu described KTR’s accusations as baseless. He said that the proposed Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) applies only to lands in industrial estates and industrial lands within the ORR, where land is already under freehold. He added that the policy does not apply to Azamabad, Balanagar and Hafeezpet, as the previous BRS government had already issued GOs Ms No 19, 20 and 21 for these areas.

“KTR has surpassed the stage of speaking about thousands of crores. He now talks only in lakhs of crores,” the minister quipped.

He said KTR was treating “freehold” and “leasehold” land as the same, without understanding the distinction, despite having served as minister for IT, Industries and MAUD for nearly 10 years. Of the 9,292 acres cited by KTR, only 4,740 acres were allotted to industries after being properly plotted, while the remaining land was used for essential infrastructure such as roads and drainage systems, he clarified.