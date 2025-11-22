Mother of all land scams: BRS leader KT Rama Rao accuses Telangana government of Rs 5 lakh crore fraud

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday accused the state government of attempting to execute what he described as the “mother of all land scams” worth Rs 5 lakh crore.

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan, KTR claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had pushed a Cabinet resolution to implement the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) with the sole intention of enabling the scam. His allegations came a day after Governor Jishnu Dev Varma accorded sanction for his prosecution in the Formula E Race case.

Calling the move “the biggest land scam in the history of India,” the BRS leader said the policy was crafted to benefit a network of politically connected middlemen, the chief minister’s relatives and real-estate groups working closely with him.

According to him, the HILTP — presented by the Congress government as a land regularisation and redevelopment measure — was nothing more than a strategy to convert thousands of acres of high-value industrial land into multi-use properties at throwaway prices. “This is not a policy but a blueprint for a Rs 5 lakh crore scam,” he alleged.

He said the policy seeks to regularise nearly 9,292 acres spread across prime industrial clusters such as Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Sanathnagar and Azamabad. With current open-market prices of Rs 40–50 crore per acre, the total value of these lands stands between Rs 4 lakh crore and Rs 5 lakh crore.