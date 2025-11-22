Muscular dystrophy patient in Telangana requests euthanasia

KARIMNAGAR: A 54-year-old man, Katla Srinivas from Karimnagar, suffering from advanced muscular dystrophy for the last 40 years, made an emotional appeal seeking permission for compassionate death or euthanasia, saying he can no longer cope with his deteriorating health and financial hardship.

Srinivas invited the media to his house on Friday and shared his distress. “I have fought the disease for 40 years. I am tired now. I will approach the Supreme Court for mercy killing. I am also writing a letter to Prime Minister Modi,” he said. He added that he had lived with love so far but his body had now stopped supporting him. “I have been living on money from donors. This life is enough, please allow me to die with dignity,” he appealed.

Bedridden and fully dependent on others, he stated that the physical deterioration, lack of mobility, severe pain and financial instability had pushed him into extreme distress. Family members and neighbours said Srinivas’ condition had been worsening for years and medical expenses had become overwhelming.

Officials from the Welfare and Disabled Department said he is receiving a monthly disabled pension of Rs 4,016 but no other benefits.