Residents obstruct Vemulawada temple expansion works alleging lack of prior notices

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed for some time on Friday in Vemulawada when locals obstructed the ongoing expansion works on the southern side of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple.

Heavy cranes were deployed for digging pits on the road as part of the project when residents intervened and stopped the work.

BJP leader and Rajanna Alaya Parirakshana Samiti member Pratapa Ramakrishna, along with local house owners and businessmen, confronted the authorities. They alleged that the officials initiated the works without issuing prior notices or completing land acquisition procedures, which they termed completely unacceptable.

The locals stated that business establishments along the roadside were already suffering due to the expansion works. They demanded that authorities should provide clear information to the public before proceeding with further work on the southern side.