Telangana BJP President Ramchander urges public to prefer Indian-made goods

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao has urged people to adopt Indian-made products in daily use, saying it would strengthen the swadeshi movement and support the goal of an “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Addressing a state-level workshop on the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan at the BJP state office in Hyderabad on Friday, Ramchander Rao called on citizens and party workers to promote swadeshi and take the campaign to districts, mandals and villages. He said wider acceptance of Indian-made goods would help the country progress towards its stated goal for 2047.

He said the country was moving in this direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and criticised past Congress governments, alleging that India had remained dependent on other countries during their tenure. He said several decisions taken in recent years, aimed at strengthening domestic capacity, had helped India emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Ramchander Rao said India developed its own Covid-19 vaccine and supplied doses domestically and abroad. He also said India, which earlier spent large sums on defence imports, was now manufacturing BrahMos and Tejas and exporting them. According to him, the country was reducing dependence on external sources in defence, science, research and pharmaceuticals.