Telangana cabinet to meet on November 25 to discuss local body polls

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, to be chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is scheduled to meet on November 25 at the Secretariat to deliberate on a range of key issues, including granting approval to the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct local body elections.

Highly-placed sources told the TNIE that, subject to Cabinet clearance, the SEC is poised to announce the election schedule on November 27.

Among the prominent items listed for discussion are matters pertaining to the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA), preparations for the Telangana Raising - Global Summit which is slated for December 8 and 9, and proposals related to strengthening the Energy department.

Officials indicated that Cabinet ministers have already conveyed their approval to the report submitted by the Dedicated Commission, which was constituted to examine the socio-economic backwardness of Backward Classes. Sources said that the Commission has submitted its recommendations in accordance with the Supreme Court’s triple-test guidelines of reservations not exceeding 50% ceiling.

The state government is also expected to apprise the high court of its position on holding local body elections during the next hearing scheduled for November 24, sources added.