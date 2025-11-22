Telangana Congress MLAs Danam, Kadiyam weigh exit as disqualification risk builds

HYDERABAD: A fresh churn is underway in Telangana politics, with Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender moving closer to resigning to avoid possible disqualification. Senior figures in the ruling Congress, as well as members of Nagender’s core group, said he has concluded that stepping down is the safest option to protect his political future.

Nagender is preparing to quit and contest the byelection. A formal announcement is likely within the next three days. His visit to Delhi on Friday set off another round of speculation inside the party and among legislators.

Within the Congress, discussions around his move have intensified. Alongside him, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari is weighing his response to notices served on him. Those familiar with the matter said Srihari remains uncertain whether to file an affidavit without resigning or vacate the seat before the Speaker reaches a decision.

Srihari, a former deputy chief minister, met Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar at the latter’s residence on Friday seeking additional time to reply to the notices. His camp has not confirmed any move, but sources said he is considering resignation in the next few days. Political circles believe both constituencies could see major developments before November 26.

Hearings in the cases of eight defected MLAs have been completed. Nagender and Srihari are yet to submit their affidavits or responses to petitions filed by BRS legislators over their switch to the ruling Congress.

Congress leaders and political observers said the disqualification risk is sharper for Nagender, who was elected on a BRS ticket before contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. His dual path is now one of the key points raised against him. A disqualification would prevent him from contesting for the next few years.