Telangana government will consider JNTU’s demands positively: DCM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the state government is modernising technical education through the Young India Skills University.

Speaking at the inauguration of the JNTU Diamond Jubilee celebrations on Friday, he said the government is placing significant focus on the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document. He said the idea is to make Telangana a “global growth engine,” with JNTU playing a key role in driving that transformation.

He released the souvenir, felicitated alumni and stated that JNTU is not just a university but a national asset.

Bhatti said technical education is being modernised through the Young India Skills University, and that 65 ITIs have already been upgraded to Advanced Technology Centres, with all 104 set to be transformed soon. A Bharat Skill University, equivalent to JNTU, is also being established, the deputy CM added.

He noted that all the demands of JNTU, including resolution of land lease issues, exemption from lease rent and property tax, and allocation of Rs 800 crore for infrastructure renewal, would be positively considered by the government.

Addressing students, Vikramarka remarked, “If your screen time is higher than your study time, your degree is in danger — and your battery definitely is! Stay away from addictions. Stay close to books, labs, mentors and opportunities.”

State government Adviser K Keshava Rao, JNTU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kishen Kumar Reddy, Higher Education Council Chairman V Balakista Reddy, Rector Vijay Kumar, Registrar K Venkateswara Rao and others were present.