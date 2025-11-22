Telangana–North East Connect film festival begins in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Telangana–North East Connect two-day film festival opened on Friday at Prasads IMAX. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the event and attended the opening screening of Yarving, a Tripura film directed by National Award winner Father Joseph.

In his address to the gathering, the Governor described the initiative as an engagement platform covering culture, healthcare, information technology, women’s empowerment, creative arts and youth participation. He said the diversity of the Northeast, combined with Telangana’s energy, offers scope for long-term collaboration.

The Governor noted that cinema crosses language and geography, with Telugu films now widely viewed in remote tribal areas through digital platforms. This, he said, shows cinema’s ability to build understanding and support national integration.

Varma added that the Northeast has a growing film ecosystem, with film-makers from Tripura, Manipur, Assam and other states regularly earning national recognition. He encouraged delegates to draw useful insights and strengthen cultural links with Telangana, with Hyderabad emerging as a hub for creativity and multicultural activity.