Telangana–North East Connect panel calls for stronger workplace safety systems

HYDERABAD: Employers in both government and private organisations must constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) at every workplace with 10 or more employees to address complaints of sexual harassment, stated Telangana State Women Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada. She was speaking during the Telangana–North East Connect panel discussion on Women’s Safety: Prevention and Frontline Action on Women’s Safety.

Other panellists said that along with constituting ICCs, the state government should set up counselling centres at all locations to ensure proper support for women. They stressed the need for public awareness campaigns and incorporating gender equality and non-violence education in educational institutions. The session was moderated by Anitha Ramachandran.

Director General of ACB Charu Sinha stressed several women’s safety initiatives, “There are around 33 centres across the state. I won’t say that we have succeeded 100 per cent in helping women victims, but we have made a decent beginning. With the new video conference rooms coming up soon at the centres, it will help a lot in ensuring even the trial is conducted online,” she said.