TGSRTC eyes major revamp to align with ‘vision 2047’

HYDERABAD: As Telangana readies its long-term development roadmap, “Telangana Rising Vision 2047”, TGSRTC has submitted an extensive set of recommendations to reshape mobility across the state, according to sources.

The corporation has urged the government to adopt a clearer and more comprehensive public transport strategy to strengthen regional connectivity and enhance inter-city, rural and last-mile travel.

The corporation recommended that TGSRTC services be fully integrated as feeder links to metro stations, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, major railway stations and key growth nodes to support balanced regional development.

Sources said TGSRTC has requested the creation of a dedicated section outlining its statewide mobility role. As part of this, the corporation proposed establishing a long-term connectivity blueprint to ensure that no habitation in Telangana is more than 5 km from a scheduled bus service.

The recommendations highlight the need for complete digital and fare interoperability across public transport systems.

TGSRTC has requested that its services be included in the government’s proposed Common Mobility Card and Unified Mobility App, enabling passengers to use a single platform for bus, metro, MMTS and future rapid transit systems.