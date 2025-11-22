TGSRTC eyes major revamp to align with ‘vision 2047’

HYDERABAD: As Telangana readies its long-term development roadmap, “Telangana Rising Vision 2047”, TGSRTC has submitted an extensive set of recommendations to reshape mobility across the state, according to sources.
The corporation has urged the government to adopt a clearer and more comprehensive public transport strategy to strengthen regional connectivity and enhance inter-city, rural and last-mile travel.
The corporation recommended that TGSRTC services be fully integrated as feeder links to metro stations, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, major railway stations and key growth nodes to support balanced regional development.
Sources said TGSRTC has requested the creation of a dedicated section outlining its statewide mobility role. As part of this, the corporation proposed establishing a long-term connectivity blueprint to ensure that no habitation in Telangana is more than 5 km from a scheduled bus service.
The recommendations highlight the need for complete digital and fare interoperability across public transport systems.
TGSRTC has requested that its services be included in the government’s proposed Common Mobility Card and Unified Mobility App, enabling passengers to use a single platform for bus, metro, MMTS and future rapid transit systems.
According to sources, the corporation stressed that such integration is critical for increasing public transport usage statewide.
TGSRTC also proposed a phased electrification roadmap covering both inter-city and rural operations. It recommended transitioning 30% of its fleet to electric by 2035 and achieving full electrification by 2045. To support this shift, the corporation has sought government identification of land for 16 new electric bus depots within the Outer Ring Road and 16 intermediate charging stations across high-demand traffic nodes in Hyderabad and neighbouring areas.
It suggested creating charging hubs at major depots, including Warangal, Khammam and Nizamabad, in district headquarters and developing highway charging infrastructure.
TGSRTC also recommended piloting hydrogen fuel cells and biofuels for long-distance routes.
In addition to mobility, TGSRTC made recommendations in the logistics sector. It suggested launching a “Cargo-on-Bus” model to use spare cargo space in buses for transporting small parcels, agricultural produce and e-commerce shipments.
Further, TGSRTC recommended leveraging its existing workshops and depots for workforce development, proposing the establishment of Driver Training Academies for electric vehicles and technical training facilities for EV maintenance and fleet management. As part of its infrastructure proposals, the corporation asked for land allocation to develop eight new intercity bus terminals at locations such as Bata Singaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Shamshabad, Medchal and Shamirpet.
Alongside policy recommendations, TGSRTC outlined infrastructure needs essential for fleet electrification and improved inter-city mobility. To support the transition to electric buses, the corporation sought 5–10 acres of government land each for 16 new EV depots within the ORR.
TGSRTC has also requested land for 16 Intermediate Charging Stations (ICS), each requiring 2–5 acres, at key high-traffic nodes. Charging will be carried out after every operating shift of 120–150 km.
Sources said the government is examining TGSRTC’s recommendations as part of ongoing planning discussions.