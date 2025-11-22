Top film studios in Hyderabad filed inaccurate built-up areas for trade licences, say GHMC officials

HYDERABAD: Two major film studios in Hyderabad have declared only small portions of their built-up areas for trade licences, according to senior GHMC officials.

Requesting anonymity, the officials said that Annapurna Studios occupies about 1.92 lakh sq ft but, for nearly 10 years, declared 8,172 sq ft. This kept its annual fee at Rs 49,032 instead of the revised Rs 11.52 lakh. The pending amount is about Rs 11 lakh.

Suresh Productions operates over 68,000 sq ft but declared 1,903 sq ft. Its annual fee remained at Rs 7,614 instead of the payable Rs 2.73 lakh. After receiving a notice, the company issued a cheque for about Rs 2.65 lakh.

Officials said the notices were routine, but the difference between the declared and operational areas in both cases was unusually large. The studios have been directed to update their declarations to match their plinth areas.

Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd

Total plinth area: 1,92,066 sq ft

Declared plinth area: 8,172 sq ft

Proposed plinth area: 1,92,066 sq ft

Existing trade fee: Rs 49,032

Proposed trade fee: Rs 11,52,396

Fee difference: Rs 11,03,364

Plinth area difference: 1,83,894 sq ft

Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd