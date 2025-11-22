Telangana

Top film studios in Hyderabad filed inaccurate built-up areas for trade licences, say GHMC officials

Two major film studios in Hyderabad have declared only small portions of their built-up areas for trade licences, according to senior GHMC officials.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) building.
Express News Service
HYDERABAD: Two major film studios in Hyderabad have declared only small portions of their built-up areas for trade licences, according to senior GHMC officials.

Requesting anonymity, the officials said that Annapurna Studios occupies about 1.92 lakh sq ft but, for nearly 10 years, declared 8,172 sq ft. This kept its annual fee at Rs 49,032 instead of the revised Rs 11.52 lakh. The pending amount is about Rs 11 lakh.

Suresh Productions operates over 68,000 sq ft but declared 1,903 sq ft. Its annual fee remained at Rs 7,614 instead of the payable Rs 2.73 lakh. After receiving a notice, the company issued a cheque for about Rs 2.65 lakh.

Officials said the notices were routine, but the difference between the declared and operational areas in both cases was unusually large. The studios have been directed to update their declarations to match their plinth areas.

Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd

  • Total plinth area: 1,92,066 sq ft

  • Declared plinth area: 8,172 sq ft

  • Proposed plinth area: 1,92,066 sq ft

  • Existing trade fee: Rs 49,032

  • Proposed trade fee: Rs 11,52,396

  • Fee difference: Rs 11,03,364

  • Plinth area difference: 1,83,894 sq ft

Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd

  • Total plinth area: 68,276 sq ft

  • Declared plinth area: 1,903 sq ft

  • Proposed plinth area: 68,276 sq ft

  • Existing trade fee: Rs 7,614

  • Proposed trade fee: Rs 2,73,104

  • Fee difference: Rs 2,65,490

  • Plinth area difference: 66,373 sq ft

