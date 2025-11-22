Two die, seven hurt in highway collision near Telangana's Chevella

HYDERABAD: Two persons died and seven others were injured after two cars collided on the Hyderabad–Bijapur National Highway near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal on Thursday morning. Both vehicles had four occupants each.

The deceased were driver Kareem (45) and Lokesh (24), who were travelling from Hyderabad to Chevella. The injured were shifted to different private hospitals nearby. All were discharged except three persons — Akhil, Venkat and Babu Rao — who are still undergoing treatment.

According to Moinabad police, a car carrying a doctor, Vamshidhar Reddy, and his family had started from Tandur and was travelling to Hyderabad early in the morning. At the same time, another car carrying four persons for a photo shoot was heading to Chevella. The two vehicles collided head-on, causing severe damage to the front portions of both cars.