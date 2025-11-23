AICC president Kharge okays 36 DCC chiefs for Telangana

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday approved the appointment of presidents for 36 District Congress Committees in Telangana, assigning several MLAs and corporation chairpersons to key organisational roles.

The appointments follow district-level reviews carried out by AICC observers as part of the party’s “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan”. The observers met party functionaries and local stakeholders before submitting detailed assessments to the national leadership, the AICC said in a statement.

Ahead of the announcement, AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal held discussions with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.

According to party sources, 13 posts were given to BCs, seven to Reddys, six to STs, five to SCs, five to women, and two to Muslims.