BRS working president KTR alleges ‘cooked-up debt numbers’, slams Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “repeatedly spreading false and exaggerated figures regarding Telangana’s debt and interest payments”.
He said the latest CAG report for October has completely exposed the Congress government’s “mathematical manipulation and deceptive claims”.
Rama Rao demanded that Revanth immediately apologise to the people of Telangana for deliberately misleading them with “cooked-up numbers” and politically motivated propaganda. He further demanded that the Congress government release full details of the Rs 2.23 lakh crore borrowed beyond FRBM limits in the last 23 months and explain which schemes or projects benefited from these massive loans.
He also alleged that the Congress government is using lies about interest payments to cover up its administrative failures, financial mismanagement, and growing corruption.
Rama Rao stated that according to the CAG figures from April to October, the total interest payment made by the Congress government is Rs 16,529.88 crore, which means the average monthly interest payment is just Rs 2,361.41 crore, not even half of what the Congress leadership has been claiming.
He further pointed out that during 10 years of BRS governance, the total borrowing was Rs 2.80 lakh crore, and every rupee was invested into productive assets such as Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation, Mission Kakatiya, major road networks, and development projects. In contrast, within just 23 months, the Congress government has already borrowed Rs 2.23 lakh crore without initiating even a single major project or adding any new infrastructure.
Harish accuses CM of industrial land ‘loot’
BRS MLA T Harish Rao on Saturday criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the new industrial land policy, calling it the “biggest land loot in India.” He claimed the policy is a scam and said, “This is not a Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy. It’s a Hyderabad Industrial Land Looting Policy.”
Addressing a press conference at the party office in Hyderabad, Harish alleged that the CM and ruling Congress are planning to sell about 10,000 acres of industrial land “like it’s some cheap snack”. He accused Revanth of prioritising looting from the day he assumed office, citing land at Lagadcharla and the HCU campus as examples.
Recalling a past statement by the CM that selling land would leave none for hospitals, schools, and graveyards, Harish said, “Now, he’s the one selling them.”
He noted that minister D Sridhar Babu had acknowledged some issues. He challenged Sridhar, asking, “Did the government actually restrict the policy to just 4,740 acres? Are you ready for an open debate?”