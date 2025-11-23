BRS working president KTR alleges ‘cooked-up debt numbers’, slams Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao strongly criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for “repeatedly spreading false and exaggerated figures regarding Telangana’s debt and interest payments”.

He said the latest CAG report for October has completely exposed the Congress government’s “mathematical manipulation and deceptive claims”.

Rama Rao demanded that Revanth immediately apologise to the people of Telangana for deliberately misleading them with “cooked-up numbers” and politically motivated propaganda. He further demanded that the Congress government release full details of the Rs 2.23 lakh crore borrowed beyond FRBM limits in the last 23 months and explain which schemes or projects benefited from these massive loans.

He also alleged that the Congress government is using lies about interest payments to cover up its administrative failures, financial mismanagement, and growing corruption.

Rama Rao stated that according to the CAG figures from April to October, the total interest payment made by the Congress government is Rs 16,529.88 crore, which means the average monthly interest payment is just Rs 2,361.41 crore, not even half of what the Congress leadership has been claiming.

He further pointed out that during 10 years of BRS governance, the total borrowing was Rs 2.80 lakh crore, and every rupee was invested into productive assets such as Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation, Mission Kakatiya, major road networks, and development projects. In contrast, within just 23 months, the Congress government has already borrowed Rs 2.23 lakh crore without initiating even a single major project or adding any new infrastructure.