Career fest held at Army Public School Bolarum

HYDERABAD: Career Fest – Inquisito 2025 was held at Army Public School, Bolarum, on Saturday. According to APS Bolarum, the event was aimed to expose students to a wide range of academic and professional opportunities in India and abroad.

The fest was inaugurated by Shyamanjali Misra, Chairperson, TASA. There was active participation from students and parents of all three Army Public Schools in the station, along with representatives from various Indian and foreign universities.

Later, the dignitaries visited the stalls, interacted with university and institutional representatives, and motivated students, adding significant value to the event.