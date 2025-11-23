Education system overhaul stays priority, says Telangana Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday reiterated that strengthening the education ecosystem remains a key priority for the state government. Speaking at the JNTUH Global Alumni Meet-2025 at the university auditorium in Kukatpally, he said the government is committed to skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling young people to meet emerging global opportunities.

He said Telangana is giving top priority to education and healthcare while simultaneously accelerating efforts to build a strong technology ecosystem in areas such as quantum computing, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Sridhar announced that the state will soon launch the Telangana AI Innovation Hub, developed in collaboration with international partners, to promote advanced research and innovation in AI.

Urging students and alumni to remain connected to their roots, Sridhar said giving back to society is a responsibility that grows with opportunity. He added that individuals who sincerely fulfil their duties are better positioned to demand improved governance and development.

Calling on the JNTUH alumni network to lead initiatives in frontier technologies, he encouraged the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity, along with research clusters and global mentorship programmes.

Addressing students, the minister said young engineers should aim to become job creators rather than job seekers.