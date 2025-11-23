First phase of Telangana–North East Connect fest concludes with shared vision, stronger ties

HYDERABAD: The first phase of Telangana–North East Connect, a unique techno-cultural festival, concluded on a spirited note on Saturday, marked by the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Telangana and multiple northeastern states. These agreements aim to boost collaboration in sports, human development, women’s empowerment and cinema, laying the groundwork for sustained partnerships and shared growth.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed confidence that the next edition would be hosted at the proposed North East Annexe in Bharat Future City, as assured by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He described the festival as a transformative platform that strengthened cultural and human bonds, fostered goodwill and advanced the shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said the three-day conclave stood as a testament to the nation’s collective spirit and urged the people of Telangana and the North East to carry forward the message of unity through continued cooperation and commitment to nation-building.