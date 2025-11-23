First phase of Telangana–North East Connect fest concludes with shared vision, stronger ties

HYDERABAD: The first phase of Telangana–North East Connect, a unique techno-cultural festival, concluded on a spirited note on Saturday, marked by the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Telangana and multiple northeastern states. These agreements aim to boost collaboration in sports, human development, women’s empowerment and cinema, laying the groundwork for sustained partnerships and shared growth.
Addressing the valedictory ceremony, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed confidence that the next edition would be hosted at the proposed North East Annexe in Bharat Future City, as assured by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He described the festival as a transformative platform that strengthened cultural and human bonds, fostered goodwill and advanced the shared vision of Viksit Bharat.
He said the three-day conclave stood as a testament to the nation’s collective spirit and urged the people of Telangana and the North East to carry forward the message of unity through continued cooperation and commitment to nation-building.
Over the three days, the festival featured simultaneous sessions on sports, women’s empowerment, literature, cinema and performing arts, bringing together speakers, writers, scholars and practitioners from both regions. These discussions explored regional creativity, cultural identity and social transformation.
On the final day, filmmakers from Telangana and the North-East met to strengthen culturally rooted cinema, reflecting on shared challenges, writing excellence, regional OTT platforms, theatres and resource exchange to build a collaborative ecosystem for quality filmmaking.
According to Raj Bhavan officials, Phase II will be held from November 25 and will focus on health, pharmacy, IT and more.