Justice League | Telangana HC sets aside compromise order on Saidabad temple land

Telangana High Court allowed a writ petition filed by the Sri Hanuman Temple Bhakta Mandali, Saidabad, and cancelled the Commissioner of Endowments’ 1990 order that approved a compromise between the temple and private parties over temple land.

The court also barred all parties from acting on the cancelled order and directed that the entire temple land, as decided in earlier civil cases, must be protected according to law.

The court observed that all related cases and the civil appeal had already been withdrawn or dismissed, so there were no pending matters that could justify such a compromise under Section 89 of Act 30 of 1987.

The court ruled that the compromise had become infructuous and its implementation would amount to unlawful alienation of religious endowment property. The writ petition was accordingly allowed, ensuring full protection of the 2,700 sq yards temple land.