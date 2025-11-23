Justice League | Telangana HC sets aside compromise order on Saidabad temple land

Telangana High Court allowed a writ petition filed by the Sri Hanuman Temple Bhakta Mandali, Saidabad, and cancelled the Commissioner of Endowments’ 1990 order that approved a compromise between the temple and private parties over temple land.
The court also barred all parties from acting on the cancelled order and directed that the entire temple land, as decided in earlier civil cases, must be protected according to law.
The court observed that all related cases and the civil appeal had already been withdrawn or dismissed, so there were no pending matters that could justify such a compromise under Section 89 of Act 30 of 1987.
The court ruled that the compromise had become infructuous and its implementation would amount to unlawful alienation of religious endowment property. The writ petition was accordingly allowed, ensuring full protection of the 2,700 sq yards temple land.
‘MPHA weightage limit cannot exceed 20 points’
The Telangana High Court has held that weightage points in the recruitment of Multi-Purpose Health Assistants (MPHAs) cannot go beyond 20, setting aside GO 133, which had raised the limit to 30. Justice Pulla Karthik gave the ruling on a petition filed by Bommena Vanaja of Mallial, Jagtial district, challenging the state government’s decision to increase the MPHA weightage.
Counsel Chilla Ramesh said the original notification issued in 2023 provided 80 marks for the written test and 20 for weightage. The government later enhanced the weightage to 30 after increasing the notified vacancies from 1,560 to 1,666.
The petitioner argued that raising the weightage violated rules and a clear Supreme Court ruling that weightage must not cross 20. The court found the enhancement illegal and directed the health authorities to follow the original notification dated July 26, 2023, for the recruitment process. Justice Karthik instructed officials to complete the exercise in line with the prescribed framework.