Telangana CM vows to build houses for nine literary voices at Future City

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that the state government will construct houses for nine poets and writers who were allotted 300 sq yards each at Bharat Future City, a promise made during the completion of one year of Congress rule in 2024.
He assigned the responsibility for this work to minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha.
The chief minister made these remarks on Saturday while attending the memorial meeting of poet and writer Ande Sri, who passed away recently.
Speaking at the gathering, Revanth said Ande Sri was a natural poet who never attended school and praised his contribution to Telangana’s cultural identity. He said the government had fulfilled the aspirations of the people by officially declaring Jaya Jaya Telangana, written by Ande Sri, as the state song.
He accused previous governments of failing to recognise the song and alleged that they had conspired to ignore the works of Telangana poets.
He recalled that Jaya Jaya Telangana has been included in school textbooks. Stating that the government is supporting Ande Sri’s family, Revanth said a government job has been provided to one of his family members and that a memorial park will be established in the poet’s name.
He added that Ande Sri and Gaddar were among those who dreamt of and fought for a “Praja Palana” government.
Describing Ande Sri as a “Kohinoor diamond” among poets and writers, Revanth said Telangana has become the first state in the country to implement SC sub-categorisation.
As a result, he noted, several SC sub-castes have secured MBBS seats for the first time.