Telangana CM vows to build houses for nine literary voices at Future City

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that the state government will construct houses for nine poets and writers who were allotted 300 sq yards each at Bharat Future City, a promise made during the completion of one year of Congress rule in 2024.

He assigned the responsibility for this work to minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha.

The chief minister made these remarks on Saturday while attending the memorial meeting of poet and writer Ande Sri, who passed away recently.

Speaking at the gathering, Revanth said Ande Sri was a natural poet who never attended school and praised his contribution to Telangana’s cultural identity. He said the government had fulfilled the aspirations of the people by officially declaring Jaya Jaya Telangana, written by Ande Sri, as the state song.

He accused previous governments of failing to recognise the song and alleged that they had conspired to ignore the works of Telangana poets.