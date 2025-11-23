Telangana Drugs Control Administration directs pharmacies to display QR code for ADR reports

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has directed all retail and wholesale medical shops across the state to display the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) QR code and its toll-free helpline to facilitate public reporting of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs).

The move is part of a national initiative to strengthen patient safety and boost pharmacovigilance by making ADR reporting more accessible and user-friendly for the public.

According to the DCA, every pharmacy must place the designated PvPI QR code in a visible location within the premises, along with the toll-free number 1800-180-3024. The QR code must be clear, unobstructed and easily accessible to customers.

Officials said that if members of the public experience or suspect any adverse reaction after taking a medicine, they can instantly report it by scanning the QR code displayed at pharmacies or by calling the PvPI helpline. These reports feed directly into the national Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring System, enabling quicker detection and assessment of drug-related risks.

Director General Shahnawaz Qasim called on all pharmacies in Telangana to comply with the mandate and sought public cooperation in creating a more vigilant and responsive drug safety system.