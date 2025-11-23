Telangana govt issues rules for reservation of sarpanch, ward member seats

HYDERABAD: The state government has set out rules for allocating reservations to ST, SC and BC communities for the forthcoming sarpanch and ward member elections, keeping the overall cap within 50%.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary N Sridhar issued GO 46 on Saturday detailing the reservation framework.

Under the order, reservations for sarpanch posts will be based on the 2011 Census for ST and SC communities, and on the state’s 2024 Socio-Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey. For ward members, reservations for all three categories will be drawn from the 2024 SEEEP survey.

The order states that if reservations for any community cannot be assigned due to the absence of population in the required number of gram panchayats, the allocation will first be made in descending order in panchayats where the community is present, with the remaining seats decided through a draw of lots.

Women will be treated as a separate category across all segments, including unreserved seats. Gram panchayats reserved for women in the previous election will, as far as possible, not be reserved for women again this time. If the number of eligible gram panchayats is insufficient after exclusions, the remaining panchayats will be reserve directly for women, with a lottery for the balance.