Telangana govt to showcase state through Rising Summit

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, emphasising that the two-day event must reflect the completion of two years of the Congress government.
At a special meeting with CMO officials on Saturday, Revanth reviewed the ongoing preparations.
He asked authorities to set up a large stage at the venue and prominently showcase the government’s achievements and said that the summit should be organised as an international-level festival to impress global investors and visitors.
The opening day on December 8 will highlight the government’s welfare and development programmes and the effective rollout of its schemes. Officials have been instructed to create a festive ambience across the venue.
On December 9, the government will release the TelanganaRising 2047 Vision Document outlining long-term goals and development plans. Round-table sessions will present the state’s industrial policy and investment priorities to international stakeholders.
Departments have been asked to prepare audio-visual material and PowerPoint presentations to attract investors.
Revanth also instructed officials to invite prominent personalities from India and abroad, including leading industrialists and ensure adequate accommodation and foolproof security for all delegates.
He reiterated that all departments must contribute actively to Telangana’s target of becoming a Rs 3 trillion economy by 2047 and participate fully in the summit. Reviews with departments on the Vision Document components will begin on November 25.
He will also hold separate reviews with key sectors to assess progress over the past two years and their role in TelanganaRising.
The draft vision document has been prepared based on inputs and recommendations from experts across sectors. Revanth said finalisation will be done after incorporating the suggestions received during departmental reviews.