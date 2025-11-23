Telangana govt to showcase state through Rising Summit

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, emphasising that the two-day event must reflect the completion of two years of the Congress government.

At a special meeting with CMO officials on Saturday, Revanth reviewed the ongoing preparations.

He asked authorities to set up a large stage at the venue and prominently showcase the government’s achievements and said that the summit should be organised as an international-level festival to impress global investors and visitors.

The opening day on December 8 will highlight the government’s welfare and development programmes and the effective rollout of its schemes. Officials have been instructed to create a festive ambience across the venue.

On December 9, the government will release the TelanganaRising 2047 Vision Document outlining long-term goals and development plans. Round-table sessions will present the state’s industrial policy and investment priorities to international stakeholders.