Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam orders fresh push on key irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday conducted a detailed review of major irrigation projects and administrative matters at Jalasoudha.

The minister examined pending revised estimates, the progress of priority projects under various timelines, and issues related to land acquisition and rehabilitation. He instructed officials to prepare detailed priority lists based on ayacut creation.

A key point of discussion was the requirement to obtain environmental clearances in light of a recent Supreme Court judgment.

The meeting also reviewed the status of the Sammakka-Sarakka Project, including efforts to secure TAC clearance from the CWC and a No-Objection Certificate from the Chhattisgarh government.

Applications pending before the Union government for investment clearances for Seethamma Sagar (Sitarama Sagar), Modikunta Vagu, the Chanaka-Korata distributary system and the Chinna Kaleshwaram project were assessed.