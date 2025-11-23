Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam orders fresh push on key irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday conducted a detailed review of major irrigation projects and administrative matters at Jalasoudha.
The minister examined pending revised estimates, the progress of priority projects under various timelines, and issues related to land acquisition and rehabilitation. He instructed officials to prepare detailed priority lists based on ayacut creation.
A key point of discussion was the requirement to obtain environmental clearances in light of a recent Supreme Court judgment.
The meeting also reviewed the status of the Sammakka-Sarakka Project, including efforts to secure TAC clearance from the CWC and a No-Objection Certificate from the Chhattisgarh government.
Applications pending before the Union government for investment clearances for Seethamma Sagar (Sitarama Sagar), Modikunta Vagu, the Chanaka-Korata distributary system and the Chinna Kaleshwaram project were assessed.
The minister also reviewed the NDSA report and the measures proposed to restore the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.
Progress of the Dindi, Gattu and Dr BRAPCSS (Thummidihetti) projects, strengthening of ISWR and CDO units, budget releases since December 7, 2023, and the filling of vacant posts were also taken up.
SC clears hurdle for Gouravelli project: Ponnam
After the review, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday told reporters that the Supreme Court has cleared the long-pending legal obstacles to the Gouravelli project,considered vital for farmers in the Husnabad region of Siddipet district.
He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others have agreed to release funds required for land acquisition and canal excavation, enabling the project to be expedited.
“Rehabilitation work for 55 acres remains pending and we have brought the affected families to the notice of the irrigation minister, and he has assured that their issues will be resolved,” he added.