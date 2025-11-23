Three held in Karimnagar baby-selling racket

KARIMNAGAR: Two Town police on Saturday arrested a mother, among three persons, and detained 16 others for their alleged involvement in operating a baby-selling racket. They said the accused were part of a network engaged in illegal trafficking of infants. On November 20, the police identified the suspects on the outskirts of Karimnagar and took them into custody.

Strict action has been ordered against everyone involved in the exploitation and illegal sale of infants. More arrests are likely as the investigation progresses. The police said six more persons are suspected to be involved in the exploitation and illegal sale of infants.

Circle Inspector Srujan Kumar told the media that a 22-year-old woman, Sheelam Sai Sri, who had separated from her husband was also involved. Sheelam hails from Bheemili in Andhra Pradesh and currently resides in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

With the middleman’s involvement, she sold her baby boy for Rs 6 lakh. The buyers, Bavandla Rayamallu and his wife, hail from Chakalinivanipalli of Ganneruvaram mandal, the CI added.

Meanwhile, police have shifted the infant to Karimnagar Shishu Greha, where he is undergoing medical check-ups. He is reportedly suffering from jaundice and is receiving treatment.