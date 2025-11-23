Women-run rice mills in Nalgonda soon: Telangana Roads Minister Komatireddy

NALGONDA: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced a pilot project to establish rice mills run by women in Nalgonda district — the first such initiative in Telangana — as part of the government’s aim to make one crore women financially self-reliant.

The announcement came on Saturday during the distribution of Indira Mahila Shakti sarees to Self-Help Group (SHG) members at Udayaaditya Bhavan on the Collectorate premises.

Venkat Reddy said the project would address the district’s shortage of rice mills. Loans would be extended to women to set up and operate the mills, with profits used for monthly loan repayment, ensuring direct financial gain.

He instructed the collector to identify suitable land and said he would take the proposal to the chief minister, with an effort to secure Cabinet approval to implement women-run rice mills across Telangana.

The minister highlighted the government’s focus on women’s economic empowerment through various programmes. Citing an example, he said a woman-managed petrol bunk at SLBC in Nalgonda has the potential to earn Rs 10 lakh per month.

He added that one crore high-quality Indira Mahila Shakti sarees are being distributed statewide.