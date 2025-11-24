$3 trillion economy, net zero goal key features of Telangana Rising

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047, which the state government is set to unveil on December 9, comprises eight major chapters, including Three Trillion-Dollar Economy, Strategic Area-Based Economic Planning, Investment Magnet, Empowering Key Stakeholder Groups such as Women, Youth and Farmers, Human Development: Health, Nutrition and Education, and Net Zero Goal.
It also outlines three critical enablers — Technology and Innovation, Efficient Financing and Good Governance.
According to sources, under the Three Trillion-Dollar Economy chapter, Telangana envisions scaling its economy to $3 trillion by 2047, contributing nearly 10 percent to India’s projected GDP. The roadmap hinges on sector-specific targets and positions innovation as the engine driving this ambitious leap.
The strategy emphasises Total Factor Productivity, attracting top-tier global talent back to the state, and accelerating growth in deeptech, AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, genetech, aerospace, defence, and robust startup ecosystems. Strengthening MSMEs, boosting tourism, spurring the media & entertainment sector, sharpening global competitiveness and expanding exports form the core of this growth model.
Through innovation-led entrepreneurship, targeted policies and strategic investments in high-impact sectors, Telangana aims to catalyse a fivefold expansion of its economy — laying the foundation for sustainable, inclusive and globally integrated development.
According to officials, Strategic Area-Based Economic Planning is anchored in a three-tier spatial development framework: the Urban Core, the Peri-Urban Zone and Rural Telangana.
The Urban Core, led by Hyderabad and major urban nodes, will evolve into global hubs for technology, innovation and high-end manufacturing powered by Industry 4.0, GCCs and strong R&D capabilities.
Economic integration
The Peri-Urban Zones will facilitate economic integration through medium-scale manufacturing, Orange and Yellow industries, MSMEs and logistics hubs, along with specialised clusters for environmentally compliant industries and skilling centres.
Rural Telangana, on the other hand, is envisioned as a hub for sustainable livelihoods — with a thrust on agri-tech, livestock development, forest-based economies, handicrafts, cultural industries and eco-tourism. Together, these three zones will form a cohesive development model grounded in sustainability, economic resilience and balanced regional growth. Each tier will have a specialised focus on specific sectors or manufacturing clusters, officials explained.
The Telangana Rising Vision places human development at its heart, identifying health as a foundational pillar. The state plans to strengthen its healthcare ecosystem by expanding primary and preventive care, enhancing digital health infrastructure, investing in biobanks and scaling up the capacity of healthcare workers.
Geriatric and chronic care
Key focus areas include geriatric and chronic care, universal access to affordable healthcare and leveraging technology for efficient last-mile delivery of services.
The Net Zero Goal forms another central pillar of the 2047 document. Telangana aims to balance economic progress with ecological stewardship by becoming a net-zero emissions state through decisive transitions in energy, industry, agriculture and urban planning.
Climate solutions
The vision includes large-scale investments in renewable energy, green infrastructure, circular economy systems and nature-based climate solutions. Policies and incentives will nudge industries and communities toward low-carbon pathways, ensuring that future growth remains both climate-smart and inclusive.
Officials said that Empowering Key Stakeholder Groups — particularly Youth, Women and Farmers — constitutes a crucial chapter in the document, highlighting the state’s commitment to inclusive and equitable development.