$3 trillion economy, net zero goal key features of Telangana Rising

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047, which the state government is set to unveil on December 9, comprises eight major chapters, including Three Trillion-Dollar Economy, Strategic Area-Based Economic Planning, Investment Magnet, Empowering Key Stakeholder Groups such as Women, Youth and Farmers, Human Development: Health, Nutrition and Education, and Net Zero Goal.

It also outlines three critical enablers — Technology and Innovation, Efficient Financing and Good Governance.

According to sources, under the Three Trillion-Dollar Economy chapter, Telangana envisions scaling its economy to $3 trillion by 2047, contributing nearly 10 percent to India’s projected GDP. The roadmap hinges on sector-specific targets and positions innovation as the engine driving this ambitious leap.

The strategy emphasises Total Factor Productivity, attracting top-tier global talent back to the state, and accelerating growth in deeptech, AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity, genetech, aerospace, defence, and robust startup ecosystems. Strengthening MSMEs, boosting tourism, spurring the media & entertainment sector, sharpening global competitiveness and expanding exports form the core of this growth model.

Through innovation-led entrepreneurship, targeted policies and strategic investments in high-impact sectors, Telangana aims to catalyse a fivefold expansion of its economy — laying the foundation for sustainable, inclusive and globally integrated development.

According to officials, Strategic Area-Based Economic Planning is anchored in a three-tier spatial development framework: the Urban Core, the Peri-Urban Zone and Rural Telangana.

The Urban Core, led by Hyderabad and major urban nodes, will evolve into global hubs for technology, innovation and high-end manufacturing powered by Industry 4.0, GCCs and strong R&D capabilities.