Delayed contract renewals cast shadow over Telangana RIMS doctors

ADILABAD: Amid an acute shortage of doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) government hospital and its medical college, nearly a dozen senior doctors who have served for years are still waiting for their contract renewals, which have been pending for two months.

One senior doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he had been teaching medicos at the college since its establishment in 2008. “We have given 15 to 18 years of service. The government has been utilising our services all these years, but now the renewal is delayed. We are worried about our future because we cannot go anywhere after serving this long,” he said.

RIMS is a semi-autonomous medical college which was established in 2008 by the then chief minister Y S Rajashekhar Reddy. Doctors and staff were appointed on contract through GO 99.

Professors, associate professors, assistant professors and tutors were selected through interviews conducted by a committee headed by the Principal Secretary (Health), Principal Secretary (Finance), DEM (Academic), Director, Superintendent, Dean and a 21-member departmental panel.

After selection, the committee’s report was sent to the chief minister, who served as president of the selection committee, for final approval.

During the united Andhra Pradesh period, doctors faced delays of three to six months in wages but continued serving and contributed to strengthening the institution, producing several batches of doctors.

Contract renewal cycles require professors to be renewed every three years, associate professors every four years, assistant professors every five years and tutors every three years. However, doctors say the renewal process has been repeatedly delayed.