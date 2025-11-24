HILTP leak to BRS rattles Telangana govt, hunt on for opposition ‘moles’

HYDERABAD: A major storm has erupted within the state government after highly sensitive information on an industrial land decision was allegedly leaked to opposition leaders even before the official GO was issued. The explosive leak has triggered uproar within the administration and raised grave questions about the presence of “covert operatives” embedded deep inside the government machinery.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Chief Secretary are understood to be trying to identify those responsible for leaking the information related to the government’s ‘Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy’ (HILTP) to the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Officials were left red-faced when BRS working president KT Rama Rao disclosed the details of the policy at a press conference on Friday — even before the Government Order was officially released, which happened a day later.

The ruling establishment was caught off-guard when Rama Rao raised the issue at his press meet to criticise the government. Key functionaries are now scrambling to identify the pro-BRS employees within the system.

The spotlight is currently on staff working in ministers’ offices as well as the chambers of senior officials. Intelligence agencies, too, are on the job, keeping a close watch on “deep moles” believed to be embedded within the government machinery.

Highly placed sources said the CMO has taken a serious view of the breach and is keen to identify the black sheep. The government is reportedly examining whether the leak originated from ruling party leaders themselves or from the administrative apparatus.

Sources in the government said senior officials are particularly worried because detailed information — even at the discussion stage — appears to have reached the opposition.

A senior minister expressed shock that BRS “spies” seemed to be active within the government, enabling the party’s working president to level allegations with clockwork precision.