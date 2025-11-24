Lite byte | When a visit to Sevagram brought luck to Congressmen

A visit to Sevagram, a village in Maharastra’s Wardha district where Mahatma Gandhi resided from 1936 till his death in 1948, seemed to have brought good luck to a few Congress leaders. If party sources are to believed, more than half a dozen of the leaders who travelled to the famed village and participated in some party training were appointed as the presidents of District Congress Committees.

No to non-IAS cadre officer

Not long ago, several IAS and non-IAS cadre officers were transferred, reportedly at the behest of none other than Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself. However, a member of his Cabinet is learnt to have directed an officer posted in his department not to assume charge. He reasoned that since the said position is the one meant for an IAS cadre officer, he will not allow a non-IAS cadre officer to occupy the post. The minister in question is the one whose tiff with an IAS officer created quite a controversy in the state.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek