Netas return home in Telangana's Bhadrachalam Agency amid Maoist surrenders

KHAMMAM: With Maoist activity declining due to ongoing surrenders, targeted public representatives, political leaders, contractors, landlords and other businesspersons have begun returning to their villages and are trying to lead a normal life in Bhadradri Kothagudem.
Sources said the Bhadrachalam Agency area has remained peaceful for the last few months, and those earlier targeted are now moving freely.
Hundreds of persons who were on Maoist ‘hit lists’ had been living away from their villages out of fear until a few months ago. They are now moving freely without fear. Development works in forest and Agency areas have been progressing rapidly in recent months with no threats or violence, the sources added.
The number of Maoists surrendering has been rising in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. So far, as many as 300 Maoists have surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem police alone.
The Police department’s Operation Cheyutha is yielding good results in the district, said SP B Rohith Raju. He said only a few underground Maoists remained in Chhattisgarh. There is no Left-wing extremism activity in Bhadradri Kothagudem district now, he added.
The Union government’s Operation Kagar also appears to be yielding strong results, with hundreds of Maoists, including some top leaders, surrendering in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, the SP said, adding that he believes that all Maoist activity in Telangana could end in the coming days.
N Durga Prasad, Congress leader and a former Maoist target, said the efforts of the state and Union governments had brought the menace to its final stages. He expressed happiness at being able to visit his village and mandal freely after years in hiding. He said development works were also gaining pace.
Cops step up security as Maoists call for bandh
Mulugu/Mahabubabad/Bhupalpally: Police in Agency areas remained on high alert on Sunday in view of the nationwide bandh call given by the banned CPI (Maoist). Vehicle checks were intensified across Left-wing extremism-affected zones. Police said combing operations are underway with the support of special teams, along the Godavari stretches adjoining Chhattisgarh. Mulugu SP said the security measures could not be disclosed, but confirmed that police are on high alert