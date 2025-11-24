Netas return home in Telangana's Bhadrachalam Agency amid Maoist surrenders

KHAMMAM: With Maoist activity declining due to ongoing surrenders, targeted public representatives, political leaders, contractors, landlords and other businesspersons have begun returning to their villages and are trying to lead a normal life in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Sources said the Bhadrachalam Agency area has remained peaceful for the last few months, and those earlier targeted are now moving freely.

Hundreds of persons who were on Maoist ‘hit lists’ had been living away from their villages out of fear until a few months ago. They are now moving freely without fear. Development works in forest and Agency areas have been progressing rapidly in recent months with no threats or violence, the sources added.

The number of Maoists surrendering has been rising in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. So far, as many as 300 Maoists have surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem police alone.

The Police department’s Operation Cheyutha is yielding good results in the district, said SP B Rohith Raju. He said only a few underground Maoists remained in Chhattisgarh. There is no Left-wing extremism activity in Bhadradri Kothagudem district now, he added.