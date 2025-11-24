Over 9,000 acres of industrial land within Hyderabad ORR to be converted to multi-use zones

HYDERABAD: The state government has rolled out the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) with an aim to convert industrial land within the Outer Ring Road to multi-use zones.
As per orders issued by the Industries and Commerce department, 9,292.53 acres of industrial land is located within the ORR limits. Of this total land, 4740.1 acres are plotted area.
According to officials, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) will serve as the nodal agency for implementation of this policy.
The policy will be applicable to all industrial estates, parks, auto nagars under the TGIIC jurisdiction, as well as standalone industrial units located within and near the ORR. Land can be formally converted from industrial to a multi-use zone.
This will permit a diverse and integrated mix of activities, including residential (apartments and integrated townships), commercial (office space, retail centres and hotels), institutional (schools, hospitals and research centres), recreational (parks, sports facilities and cultural centres) and IT or ITES (technology parks and campuses).
As per the policy, all industrial estates, parks, auto nagars and standalone industrial land parcels within and near the ORR will be notified by HMDA for a change in land use from industrial to multi-use zone, following the submission of plot specific data from TGIIC.
The willing unit holders can apply online voluntarily via TG-iPASS portal. On receipt of online application, the TGIIC will conduct initial scrutiny within seven days.
Post preliminary scrutiny, an approval committee chaired by special chief secretary of Industries department will pursue and accord approval for application within further seven days. Sunset clause has been included in the policy. Accordingly, all applications under this framework must be submitted within six months from the date of policy’s official issuance.