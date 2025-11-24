Over 9,000 acres of industrial land within Hyderabad ORR to be converted to multi-use zones

HYDERABAD: The state government has rolled out the Hyderabad Industrial Lands Transformation Policy (HILTP) with an aim to convert industrial land within the Outer Ring Road to multi-use zones.

As per orders issued by the Industries and Commerce department, 9,292.53 acres of industrial land is located within the ORR limits. Of this total land, 4740.1 acres are plotted area.

According to officials, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) will serve as the nodal agency for implementation of this policy.

The policy will be applicable to all industrial estates, parks, auto nagars under the TGIIC jurisdiction, as well as standalone industrial units located within and near the ORR. Land can be formally converted from industrial to a multi-use zone.

This will permit a diverse and integrated mix of activities, including residential (apartments and integrated townships), commercial (office space, retail centres and hotels), institutional (schools, hospitals and research centres), recreational (parks, sports facilities and cultural centres) and IT or ITES (technology parks and campuses).